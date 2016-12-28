Ridley reportedly hobbled during practice

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley is dealing with an apparent foot or ankle injury, which was sustained during a practice at Rhodes College in preparation for the Liberty Bowl.
Georgia has yet to announce an injury on Ridley and likely won't update his status until head coach Kirby Smart's news conference Thursday.
Ridley was spotted by a UGASports.com reporter on crutches and either a boot or cast on his right foot. Ridley's availability for Friday's Liberty Bowl against TCU is unknown.
This season, Ridley played in 10 games and caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. His most memorable play of the season came against Tennessee, when he brought in a 47-yard touchdown that put Georgia ahead with only 10 seconds to go. The Bulldogs would wind up losing the game on a desperation pass for a touchdown.
If Ridley is unable to play Friday, that could open a door for receivers such as freshman Tyler Simmons and junior Shakenneth Williams to earn additional playing time against the Horned Frogs.
Comments