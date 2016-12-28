Chubb on missing final bowl before NFL draft: 'I’d have to be the first one off the board to sit out'

Nick Chubb certainly understands why running backs such as LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey have elected to sit out their teams’ bowl games.
With both Fournette and McCaffrey electing to forego their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft, it’s clear neither wants to sustain an unforeseen injury that could lower their draft stock. Fournette has been dealing with an ankle injury and probably wouldn’t have been 100 percent for the Citrus Bowl.
While McCaffrey hasn’t publicly revealed he’s playing through any sort of ailment, it’s plausible he's dealing with plenty of pain, which is only expected late in the year for a running back.
So Chubb, one of two Georgia star running backs who decided to stay in school another season, understands where the two backs are coming from. But as for Chubb himself, sitting out his final bowl game he probably wouldn’t be able to do.
“That would be tough for me to sit out,” Chubb said. “I’d have to be the first one off the board to sit out. I love my team, I love my guys. I’d finish with them. I’d finish what I started.”
Chubb said it’s evident why there hasn’t been too much of a backlash toward Fournette and McCaffrey over their decisions.
They’re star players who have made a ton of tantalizing plays while recording video-game like statistics over the span of their careers. McCaffrey followed up his 2015 season, in which he ran for over 2,000 yards, with 1,603 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Fournette, battling through injuries, totaled 843 rushing yards and eight touchdowns a year after nearly running for 2,000.
According to CBSSports.com, Fournette and McCaffrey are expected to be first-round picks.
“I think those guys can get away with it because they’re expected to go high in the draft,” Chubb said. “That’s up to them. Imagine what it would be for them to get hurt in the bowl game. You can’t blame them.”
Chubb’s teammate Sony Michel, the other star running back returning for his senior season, said it’s up to the individual to determine what’s best for them.
But like Chubb, Michel said he'd like to play in his final collegiate game with his teammates.
“You can’t really control whatever you’re trying to avoid,” Michel said. “If it’s supposed to happen, it’s supposed to happen. I’m a big believer in fate. Whatever that is, you have to continue to finish what you started.”
Comments