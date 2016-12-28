Chaney’s comfortable with ‘burden’ that comes with being Georgia’s offensive coordinator

An older gentleman wearing a Georgia button-down shirt infiltrated Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl news conference featuring offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, with a pointed, yet harmless, question.
“Are we gonna win it,” the man asked.
“We” was in reference to the Georgia program he roots for. “It” referred to the Liberty Bowl, with Georgia taking on TCU in the annual postseason game Friday.
Chaney chuckled slightly at the question as reporters in the Embassy Suites media room looked around wondering who this particular person was.
“We’re gonna play super hard,” Chaney said. “And hang onto the football. We’re gonna do everything we possibly can to try to get a victory.”
That spawned the following back-and-forth.
“Because the last time we were here we lost,” the fan said, referring to Georgia’s 10-6 loss to Central Florida in its previous Liberty Bowl appearance.
“Well I wasn’t here that day,” Chaney said.
“That’s why we put the burden on you,” the fan said.
“That’s OK,” Chaney said. “I feel that burden every day I wake up. So I’m comfortable with that. We’re gonna do everything we can to try to win the ballgame.”
That wasn’t the first time Chaney brought up the “burden” he’s OK with being responsible for.
Without addressing it, it’s evident he knows the kind of criticism he’s faced from fans about the offense’s inconsistencies.
But he was asked about various issues the offense has dealt with throughout the season.
And Chaney, to his credit, was quick to point the finger at only one person for the faults of the Georgia offense – himself.
“I think I’d be telling not the truth if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed in the production throughout the fall,” Chaney said. “That, as a play caller and coordinator, that burden lies with me and it always and always will. I carry that with me every day of my life as a play caller. You feel obligated to those kids to put them in better positions and score more points.”
Georgia’s offense endured an inconsistent year, although there were a lot factors in play. Chaney is Georgia’s third offensive coordinator in as many seasons. The same can be said about offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who replaced Rob Sale, who followed Will Friend.
Georgia started a true freshman quarterback in Jacob Eason and also counted on freshman Riley Ridley and freshman tight end Isaac Nauta for major minutes.
But results are ultimately what matters. Georgia finished the regular season 11th in the SEC in total offense with 382.4 yards per game and 11th in scoring offense at 24 points.
“You always feel like you’re failing when those things take place,” Chaney said. “There’s been a lot of reflection on my part throughout the season and, particularly, after the season in bowl preparation -- what we could have done better, what we should have done better. Now it will continue through the off season when Coach (Kirby) Smart and I get a chance to sit down and visit even more about the direction and what we want to do. But I just feel like we could have done a little better and that starts with me."
That hasn’t stopped Georgia’s offensive contributors from continuing to buy in to Chaney’s system, even if the results weren’t immediate.
Tight end Jeb Blazevich said there have been plenty of frustrating moments this year, especially when the Bulldogs were forced into three-and-outs and unable to move the ball they have in previous years.
But through all the downturns Georgia endured offensively, players continued to believe in Chaney’s system.
“There’s only one way that’s going to work and it’s going to be his way,” Blazevich said. “If you have all those guys going their own separate way, it’s not going to work out. It’s pretty much buy in or get out. That’s what we’ve done as a team, especially with Coach Chaney’s offense. That’s what we’ve continued to do. Buy in or get out because there’s no other way around it.”
Chaney knows what comes with the territory of being a high-profile offensive coordinator. If his offense puts up the numbers that’s expected, he’ll receive a big collective pat on the back from the fan base.
If it doesn’t, he’ll catch the brunt of the blame.
But as running back Nick Chubb said, it’s also on the players to perform their jobs on the football field to ensure offensive success.
"Everything could have been better this year," Chubb said. "A lot of it has to do with certain things. It’s on us, too, to help out Coach. We didn’t have as many big plays. We know and realize that, and in the offseason we’ll get better for ourselves and hopefully improve."
