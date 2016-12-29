Ridley out for Liberty Bowl against TCU

Georgia will be without receiver Riley Ridley for Friday's Liberty Bowl, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed.
Ridley sustained an ankle injury during practice earlier in the week and has been spotted by reporters on crutches.
Ridley's injury occurred during the second practice at Rhodes College, in which he was rolled up on from behind and didn't see coming. Smart said his ankle did sustain some ligament damage.
"I hate it for him, he’s a great kid and really has had some good bowl practices," Smart said. "He just needed time and that’s what the bowl game has afford him and now he’s not going to be able to play."
This season, Ridley played in 10 games and caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
His most memorable play of the season came against Tennessee, when he brought in a 47-yard touchdown that put Georgia ahead with only 10 seconds to go. The Bulldogs would wind up losing the game on a desperation pass for a touchdown.
In addition to being without Ridley, the Bulldogs will not have receiver Michael Chigbu for the game due to a knee injury. Smart said that receiver Kenneth Towns could step into Chigbu's role. Receiver Jayson Stanley (toe infection) is back and will be able to play, with Smart saying he's had some quality practices in preparation of the bowl game.
Smart said making up for Ridley's loss will be by committee but noted Georgia is losing a valuable attribute with his absence.
"It’s just that Riley has been one of the more physical guys," Smart said.
