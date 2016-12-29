Patrick will play, Carter a game-time decision for Liberty Bowl

Georgia will have inside linebacker Natrez Patrick available for Friday's Liberty Bowl against TCU.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Patrick will be able to play after missing the final three games of the regular season. Even with the prolonged absence on the field, Patrick finished the regular season second on the roster with 55 tackles.
Fellow inside linebacker Reggie Carter will be a "game-time decision," Smart said. Carter is recovering from a hyperextended knee that was sustained during a bowl practice in Athens.
Georgia figures to play a lot of dime defense -- six defensive backs and one inside linebacker -- against TCU, since the Horned Frogs use a lot of offensive sets with four wide receivers. Roquan Smith figures to be the starting inside linebacker in this game with Patrick rotating in.
With Carter, it remains to be seen if and how much he'd be able to play given the personnel grouping the Bulldogs will have to go with.
