Offensive linemen admit tough adjustments to scheme, optimistic about future

During the season, many of Georgia’s offensive linemen brushed off the notion that three position coaches in three years, with new philosophies to learn, served as an explanation for some of the struggles throughout the year.
But it was quite obvious something went awry during this most recent transition, considering an offensive line that was once opening huge holes for Georgia’s running backs suddenly couldn’t get the push it was accustomed to.
Perhaps Georgia’s linemen didn’t want to say anything that could even remotely resemble throwing their coaches under the bus when it came to the topic.
But leading up to Friday’s Liberty Bowl against TCU, junior offensive lineman Dyshon Sims may have said it best. Without pointing the finger at any coach or blaming any of the players, Sims stated there were difficulties in mastering Georgia’s new blocking scheme.
"Starting over, that’s always difficult," Sims said. "And then having new coaches come in, you have to adapt to a new system and new terminology. That’s always a challenge but I think now we’re going to be able to start building on this with the staff. I think that’s going to transcend into games."
Sims said Georgia relied a lot on lateral movement with former position coach Rob Sale. Under offensive line coach Sam Pittman, Georgia has worked harder on becoming a downhill running team, where the big bodies up front move defenders off the line of scrimmage.
Sims doesn’t believe the actual scheme or the players were the problem for this specific system. But given that linemen were accustomed to playing a certain way, falling into former habits became an issue, especially through the first half of the year.
"Last year, it was a little bit more lateral," Sims said. "This year we’re focusing on going downhill at people. I think that having to do the lateral stuff last year and then transforming it into going downhill took some time to get used to. I think now that we’re comfortable with that scheme it’s going to be a lot better."
With Georgia featuring a graduate transfer (Tyler Catalina), two seniors (Brandon Kublanow, Greg Pyke), two juniors (Sims, Isaiah Wynn) and a third-year sophomore (Lamont Gaillard) playing major roles up front, it’s been easy for the linemen to fall into what’s been familiar over previous seasons.
Kublanow saw as much and said much of the year was about adjusting into the new scheme.
"There were times when some guys would fall into old habits and you had to make sure you were creating new habits," Kublanow said. "That’s what we’ve been trying to do throughout this year. We had the spring for that and we went through most of that this fall. We had our ups and downs but the guys have grown throughout the year."
While Georgia finished ninth in the SEC during the regular season in rushing with 186.5 yards per game, the Bulldogs saw improvement in their final four outings by accounting for an average of 212 yards.
Georgia pass protected better over the final third of the year and tied for fifth in the conference in sacks allowed, along with Alabama and Texas A&M, with 21.
Chaney didn’t want to chalk the line’s struggles to a change in coaching staff, preferring to blame himself for the offense not being as consistent as everyone involved would have liked.
But Chaney said he was proud of the line’s progression, which began to show on Saturdays over the final half of the season.
"There is no position on our football team that works harder than our offensive line," Chaney said. "Those guys were fantastic and through the season, as the season went on I thought we progressed in our pass protection, we got a lot better and by the end of the season was protecting too good. It’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re not scoring enough points. Once again, it falls on me, not all players."
Comments