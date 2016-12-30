Georgia pre-game injury update and other notes

If pre-game warmups are indicative of anything, Isaiah Wynn will start at left tackle.
During team drills, Wynn was taking all of the first-team reps at the position. Dyshon Sims was working at first-team left guard.
Tyler Catalina, who started the first 12 games of the season, figures to play, at least according to head coach Kirby Smart during the week. Catalina sustained a head injury last week, which led to the offensive line shift that has since remained.
In injury news, it's not promising that Reggie Carter plays against TCU. The first-team inside linebackers have been Natrez Patrick and Roquan Smith, with Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder running the second team. Carter has a hyperextended knee and was considered a game-time decision, per Smart.
Cornerback Tyrique McGhee is working at second-team nickel and doesn't appear limited. McGhee was hobbled earlier in the week during Tuesday's practice.
It also doesn't appear receiver Shakenneth Williams will be available for the game as he isn't dressed out.
Comments