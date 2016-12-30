Bulldogs Blog

December 30, 2016 12:13 PM

Chubb becomes Georgia's second all-time leading rusher

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Only one running back remains ahead of Nick Chubb on Georgia’s all-time leading rushing list.

Chubb moved into second place during Friday’s Liberty Bowl against TCU. While Chubb is second, Herschel Walker still holds the all-time career record lead with 5,259 yards from 1980-82.

Chubb entered the game with 3,282 career yards and only needed four yards to move ahead of former teammate Todd Gurley, who ran for 3,285 yards from 2012-14.

Chubb claimed second place on his second carry of the game.

Chubb, with his 13 first-half yards, also became only the third Georgia running back in program history to log multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Walker and Knowshon Moreno were the only two backs previously to do so.

