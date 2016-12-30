Michel delivers game-changing touchdown reception in Liberty Bowl victory

Georgia running back Sony Michel has already revealed his plans for 2017. That being said, the junior showed on Friday that he wasn't done making plays in 2016.
Michel delivered a 33-yard touchdown reception just before halftime against TCU in the Liberty Bowl. The score not only added another highlight to Michel's season but also proved to be a turning point in the Bulldogs' 31-23 victory over the Horned Frogs.
Michel caught a pass from quarterback Jacob Eason 4 yards down the field on a 3rd-and-13 from the TCU 33-yard line. He quickly broke three tackles as he raced past the first-down marker on his way toward the end zone. TCU’s Ty Summer grabbed him from behind at the 5-yard line, but Michel rolled over the linebacker into the end zone for his second score of the day.
"I think Jacob Eason did a great job of reading the play out and throwing me the ball," Michel said. "After that, it was all just fight and will of who wanted it more, us versus them."
Michel’s burst for seven points proved to be a pivotal moment for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs trailed the Horned Frogs 16-7 prior to the reception and were struggling to find any semblance of a spark on offense.
Prior to the drive that ended with his touchdown, the Bulldogs only had one first down to their credit. From that point forward, the Bulldogs piled up 15 more first downs in the eight-point victory.
"I think that was a great momentum shift," Michel said. "Any type of momentum you get in the game is great for the team."
Michel's catch and subsequent run to the end zone was something Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has seen before. He spoke after the game about how elusive Michel is, adding that it requires he and the other coaches to get the ball to No. 1 more often in those situations.
"He's got a natural ability to make people miss," Smart said. "I've known that from defending against him for years. He makes people miss. He made, I think, three maybe miss that whole play and just created momentum by what he did. Getting him the ball in space is a critical factor to our success. He turned that into what he did pretty much by himself out there."
The touchdown pass was also helpful for Eason, who had struggled with his accuracy for a large part of the victory. He explained he missed Terry Godwin open on a pass just before the score. Then came Michel's big play, which quickly overshadowed the freshman quarterback's error.
"That's just a great football player making a great play," Eason said. "Sony bailed me out with his touchdown, making three or four guys miss and then going into the end zone."
As important as the play was for Georgia's end to the 2016 season, it was another example of how important Michel can be going forward. His decision to announce his return has people around the program excited for what another year with the Bulldogs will hold in store.
No one could be more giddy about that prospect than Eason, who will undoubtedly be looking Michel's way come 2017.
"Next year, it's going to be a great bail-out (for me) with Sony and Nick (Chubb) coming back," Eason said.
