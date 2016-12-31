Grading the game: Second-half offense propels Georgia to victory over TCU

Here’s how Georgia graded out following its 31-23 win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl.
Offense: B
At the halftime break, Georgia’s offense was cruising toward a C, or even a D, grade. The offensive line couldn’t get a push on a TCU defense that hadn’t stopped many running backs all year long. Georgia did have two big plays thanks to Isaiah McKenzie and Sony Michel but that was all it really mustered through the first two quarters.
Then the second half occurred and a glimpse of what could be in store next year transpired. Michel and Nick Chubb began finding a ton of running room, with the Bulldogs totaling 248 rushing yards. Chubb played the closer role and accounted for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
The 8.1 yards per carry average he posted was more like the old Chubb everyone was used to seeing.
Throughout the year, the offense was an inconsistent group that made even the most ardent Mike Bobo haters wish for his return. But with change comes transition. Given that the Bulldogs will have a year to grow under the same offensive coaching staff with plenty of returning players, things could, and should, improve.
Defense: A
It was a given that TCU would be able to move the ball, despite what the record says. But the Horned Frogs were held to 321 total yards, which is well below the 475 they averaged through the previous 12 games.
Seven of TCU’s points were set up thanks to a turnover deep in Georgia territory. Lorenzo Carter was a beast on the playing field with two forced fumbles and a sack. Defensive lineman Trenton Thompson earned Liberty Bowl MVP honors, the first for a defender since 2008, thanks to a three-sack performance.
Roquan Smith led all defenders with 13 total tackles and showcased his sideline-to-sideline range.
It was an impressive performance, especially in the second half.
Special teams: C-
The highlight of Georgia’s performance on special teams was running a fake field goal that Brice Ramsey converted for an 11-yard first down.
Otherwise, it was another tough performance to deal with.
Georgia let quite a few kickoffs bust out with TCU averaging 29.8 yards per return. KaVontae Turpin had a long of 50 yards in the game. Ramsey averaged 34.8 yards per punt.
But even more disappointing was the fact that Georgia’s kickoff return unit could not spring Reggie Davis for any bigger gains than a 22-yard return. TCU could barely get its kickoffs to the 10-yard line and the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of it.
But this has been the weakest phase of Georgia’s football team during the year so it’s not too much of a surprise that it wasn’t able to improve much in the Liberty Bowl.
Coaching: B
Only one glaring mistake was made by Georgia’s coaching staff during this game, and that was the decision to challenge an incomplete pass on a TCU trick play.
In the press box, it was easy to see the play on TV immediately after David Marshall’s near interception and see that it was a forward pass. Georgia gambled with a challenge and therefore didn’t have one to use on two spot plays later in the game that seemed questionable by the referees.
But in the end, Georgia called a sound game on both sides of the ball. Sure, the results weren’t there offensively in the first half but that’s why a football game is a full 60 minutes. Georgia stuck with the running game and it paid off with a win in the Liberty Bowl.
