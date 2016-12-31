Carter responds to Smart's challenge with big performance in Liberty Bowl

Lorenzo Carter was among those who found themselves surprised at what head coach Kirby Smart had to say during a team meeting at The Peabody hotel earlier in the week before Georgia’s 31-23 win over TCU.
Smart issued a challenge to a handful of players, including Carter, for the game. Smart said it was a little different to do such a thing but felt the need to challenge the junior outside linebacker since his skill set is suited for teams that run a spread offense.
The gist of it was that Smart wanted to raise the level of Carter’s play, along with a few others, who he knew needed to have a big game for the Bulldogs to get a win.
“It was a little surprising but I know Coach looks at me as a leader,” Carter said. “I have to lead by example. That’s what he wants us to do, to lead from the front. If that’s what I have to do, I’ll lead.”
Carter responded in a major way.
He forced two fumbles, with one coming on a sack late in the second quarter that helped prevent TCU from scoring before the first half concluded.
On that play, Carter lunged at TCU quarterback Kenny Hill from behind and stripped the ball out.
“I knew Kenny was holding the ball pretty loose when he was running,” Carter said. “Once I saw he escaped the pocket I saw him running out with the ball. I knew I had to try and go get the ball out. I dove, then looked and saw he didn’t have it. So I was like, ‘Oh, let me get him so he doesn’t get it.’ So I grabbed him.”
Carter also forced a fumble from TCU running back Kyle Hicks that Georgia recovered in the third quarter.
“It was the same way on the other fumble with the running back,” Carter said. “I saw he was in the pocket looking for a hole. Once he hit the hole I was right there. We really emphasized attacking the ball all week. I ripped it out and it was right there.”
Carter, who announced earlier in December that he will return for his senior season, logged a team third-best seven tackles in the game and was able to get pressure on Hill a good bit.
Smart said Carter deserved the kind of performance he had based on how well he practiced leading up the bowl game.
“Really proud of the way Lorenzo approached this game and the way he bought into what we were trying to do defensively,” Smart said. “We ask him to do things that aren’t unnatural. He has to spy the quarterback sometimes when he wants to rush but it’s what’s best for the team sometimes and he did that.”
