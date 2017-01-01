Gibbs rings in the new year by committing to Georgia

New year, new commitment for Georgia.
The Bulldogs’ pursuit of Deangelo Gibbs has paid off, as he announced his pledge to Georgia on Sunday as a part of the Under Armour All-American Game festivities.
Gibbs had the decision to make between Georgia and Alabama, after eliminating Auburn, Florida and Tennessee from his list of contenders following his arrival in Orlando, Florida, for the game’s preparation.
One of Gibbs’ future teammates believes he’ll fill in nicely now that he’s joining the Bulldogs.
"He's a physical presence on the field and a lockdown defender," four-star commitment Trey Blount said. "He's versatile enough to play safety and corner, and he's dangerous enough to hop over on offense and move the ball as well. From what I hear, his work ethic is second-to-none."
Gibbs also shows some versatility at the prep level, making an impact on the offensive end for Jeff Herron and Grayson throughout its GHSA 7A state championship run.
In addition to being a standout in the defensive backfield, Gibbs collected 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The ability to be a two-way player could be useful to Georgia, with Isaiah McKenzie declaring for the NFL Draft on Friday. Thus, Gibbs could battle with the likes of Mecole Hardman Jr. – who had a similar body of work before enrolling at Georgia – for the duties as a returner and slot receiver.
Gibbs now puts the Georgia’s recruiting class at 21 commitments, which includes one signee in D’Marcus Hayes. Gibbs will also head to Athens shortly after the conclusion of the Under Armour All-American Game as an early enrollee, in which he will join four other Georgia commitments for the spring semester.
The class once looked thin in terms of defensive backs, but Gibbs bolsters the depth and joins four-star William Poole and five-star Richard LeCounte III in the Bulldogs’ defensive backfield of the future.
As the 2017 recruiting period begins to conclude, Georgia has had little issue landing some of the nation’s best prospects, with five-star offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and four-star linebacker Nate McBride recently giving their pledges, and Gibbs coming in just behind them. With exactly one month remaining until National Signing Day on Feb. 1, Georgia will pursue more priority targets within the state such as Terrell County’s Tray Bishop, Lee County’s Aubrey Solomon and Crisp County’s Markaviest Bryant.
Gibbs is one of Georgia’s most highly-regarded recruits and will compete for immediate playing time at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety is rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked as the third-overall safety and the fourth-overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
The bulk of accolades for Gibbs leave him with a great deal of potential and expectations at the collegiate level, and his high school head coach believes its well deserved.
"He’s a great player and young man who could have an immediate impact on both sides of the ball," Herron said. "The pursuit from every school has been intense and they all realize what early impact he could have."
