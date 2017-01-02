Monty Rice flips from LSU to Georgia

The dead period must have little meaning for Georgia, as head coach Kirby Smart has called upon his committed players to recruit some of their fellow classmates.
For the third time in 24 hours it has paid off, as Monty Rice has announced his decision to flip to Georgia after originally committing to LSU on Dec. 12.
Richard LeCounte III, Jeremiah Holloman and others have keyed the phrase, “We’re still not done,” which has certainly been the case as Rice joins Deangelo Gibbs and Tray Bishop as additions after the new year.
Rice had a busy conclusion to his recruiting process, taking four visits in one week, to Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU. From that point, Rice gave his pledge to LSU, indicating that he had been a silent commitment to Georgia for quite some time. But the recruiting work of Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda gave LSU the edge.
Due to the quick switch from Georgia to LSU at the time, there was some skepticism as to whether Rice was 100 percent committed to the Tigers. Luckily for Georgia, some of its commitments built a relationship with Rice and were able to add him on to the class.
Having already graduated high school, Rice will have little time to rest before making the transition to Athens as an early enrollee. He’ll join five other Georgia pledges for the spring semester.
“It’s been hectic for Monty,” James Clemens head coach Wade Waldrop said. “A lot of pressure has been placed on him and his family, going to so many different schools in a short period of time. But I know he thinks fondly of Coach Smart and (defensive coordinator Mel) Tucker.”
Rice chose Georgia, ahead of Auburn and LSU. The Alabama native seemed to enjoy his time with nine other Bulldogs recruits on his final official visit Dec. 9-11, as seen by the numerous pictures posted to Twitter and other social media outlets.
Rice had 20 offers from Division I programs, being highly regarded by college recruiters nationwide despite being rated as a three-star recruit. In his senior season, he showed reason for the attention, collecting 88 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound inside linebacker ranks 21st at his position nationally and the 32nd overall in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
While not being rated amongst the nation’s best, Waldrop believes Rice’s impact on a team has a greater weight than recruiting stars in terms of what he can bring to the next level.
“He is a really good player that will make plays in the SEC,” Waldrop said. “He has good character, he is intelligent and will work very hard to be successful. Monty is a tough-minded, physical player who is very explosive with great instincts.”
The addition of Rice to Georgia’s recruiting class puts the Bulldogs at 23 pledges for 2017. Rice is Georgia’s second addition at the inside linebacker position, joining four-star Nate McBride, who just joined Georgia’s class a week ago. Georgia now has four three-star commitments, with Rice joining Matt Landers, Justin Shaffer and Devonte Wyatt, respectively.
Georgia will welcome Rice’s talents to the roster as the team’s depth at the position ran thin in 2016, and bolstered depth was needed. The Bulldogs only had three readily available inside linebackers on the depth chart, Reggie Carter, Natrez Patrick and Roquan Smith.
Georgia commitments continue to insist that more is to come for the 2017 class. With the Army All-American Bowl festivities just now beginning, the host of committed recruiters will try to land Lee County’s Aubrey Solomon.
In anticipation of seeing the quality within the 2017 class enhance, fellow Georgia commitments welcome Rice with open arms.
“The addition of Monty brings a relentless player on the field, and a guy that takes care of his priorities away from the field,” wide receiver commit Trey Blount said. “He’s a humble, hard-working individual and a piece that can help form a shutdown defense.”
