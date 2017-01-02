Fox playfully invited Dunans into huddle: 'If you want to listen, come on in'

It was all in good fun.
That's how Georgia head coach Mark Fox described an incident that occurred in his huddle near the end of last Thursday's 96-84 win over Auburn. Georgia was leading by 11 points with 1:39 to go and guard J.J. Frazier was at the free-throw line.
That's when Auburn's T.J. Dunans came over to Georgia's huddle and tried to listen in on what the Bulldogs were going to do.
Fox noticed this and actually invited Dunans to join his players. It made for a funny video clip that has since gone viral.
"We were having some fun," Fox said. "It was very late in the game and we were up by double figures. Their kid, to his defense, was trying to listen in. We actually invited him in. We said, 'If you want to listen, come on in.' We were just having some fun."
Fox pointed out that when guard Juwan Parker stepped aside to let Dunans in, it was because Fox signaled for him to come over.
Fox said he decided to have some fun with it since he wasn't revealing anything in the huddle that Auburn could use to its advantage at that point of the game.
"It was nothing of any substance that I was showing our team," Fox said. "We were just trying to have some fun. We were fully aware of what happened, we weren’t that unaware. Obviously, people have had some fun with it. We’ve been laughing awfully hard ourselves."
Comments