Kirby Choates announces he's leaving Georgia program

Defensive back Kirby Choates revealed he will no longer be with the Georgia football program.
Choates has long been expected to transfer out of Georgia after head coach Kirby Smart revealed he was focusing on academics and thus not able to play over the final half of the season.
Choates was on Georgia's special teams units and appeared in three games during the 2016 season.
"I will not be attending the university of Georgia anymore thanks to all who helped me and lead me in the right directions and thank you Georgia for giving me the opportunity to grow!! GO DAWGS," Choates wrote in an Instagram post.
Choates came to Georgia as a part of the 2015 class. He's now the fifth player to announce a transfer, joining Rico McGraw, Juwuan Briscoe, Shaquery Wilson and Shaun McGee, since the regular season ended.
