UGA place-kicker won’t return for 2017 season

While Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship continues his wait for a scholarship, his former competition for the Bulldogs’ kicking duties has decided to leave the program.
Georgia walk-on placekicker William Ham confirmed he will not return to the football team in 2017. The Macon native began the season as the Bulldogs’ starting place-kicker before a slow start resulted in Blankenship taking over.
“I'm moving on from football,” Ham said. “That's all set in stone with the coaches. I've got other opportunities down the road academically with some hobbies of mine that I'm willing to pursue.”
After battling with the redshirt freshman Blankenship throughout the offseason, thHam handled the placekicking duties in the Bulldogs’ 2016 season opener against North Carolina. His struggles over the first three games, however, opened the door for Blankenship to take over in the Ole Miss game on Sept. 24.
But the move for Blankenship to handle field goals in Georgia’s loss to the Rebels caught everybody involved off guard.
“They had me starting all week,” Ham said. “I was thinking I was starting in warmups, then the coaches literally just sprung it on us. It was literally right when we were about to have a field goal chance in the game. We both had no clue.”
Blankenship took advantage by hitting 14 of his 18 field goal attempts the rest of the season, including a game winner against Kentucky. He subsequently became a fan favorite thanks to his success as well as the rec-spec glasses he regularly wore each game.
As a result, Ham did not attempt another field goal after the Missouri game on Sept. 17 and did not kick off again until the Georgia Tech game on Nov. 26. Ham did appear in Georgia’s Liberty Bowl, kicking off once in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs’ victory over TCU.
“Ever since (the Ole Miss game), it's been kind of frustrating,” Ham said. “They just never really gave me a chance to bounce back. I wish they did.”
Ham went 3-of-7 on his field-goal attempts and 10-of-10 on extra points during his sophomore season. He kicked off 12 times in 2016, four of which resulted in touchbacks.
Ham’s decision leaves Georgia’s depth at kicker in question going forward. Besides Blankenship, the only returning kicker on the roster is Mitchell Wasson, who redshirted as a freshman this past season.
Ham joins the list of early departures for Georgia this offseason. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters in December that wide receiver Shaquery Wilson as well as defensive backs Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe were looking to transfer. Smart revealed linebacker Shaun McGee will transfer last week. Following the Liberty Bowl victory, junior wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. Three days later, defensive back Kirby Choates announced he was also leaving the program.
Unlike these other players, Ham plans to stay at the University of Georgia and focus on academics. Ham is a management information systems major and is also pursuing a certificate in music business. He is on track to graduate in December 2018.
“Honestly, football here as a D-I sport is really time consuming,” Ham said. “A lot of people think it's just Saturdays in the fall and the spring game but it's an every day kind of thing. It's a great way for people to segue into the NFL but the NFL has never really been a dream of mine.”
Ham explained he has friends in Nashville and is interested in pursuing an internship in the music business realm this summer. Remaining on the football team, however, would not allow him to leave Athens for that amount of time. That coupled with his aspirations concerning his major convinced him that going forward with football wasn’t the best option.
“It was a hard decision but I had to do what's best for me and my future,” Ham said. “Making that decision was definitely it.”
