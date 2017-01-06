Blankenship pens open letter on scholarship situation, apologizes for father's 'interactions with the media'

In an open letter to Georgia fans written on his personal Twitter account, placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship responded to a statement his father wrote that called the lack of a mid-year scholarship an "injustice."
Posted at midnight Friday, Blankenship wrote that his opinion on whether he deserves a scholarship is "rather irrelevant" and that he wouldn't voice his opinion on the subject. Blankenship also apologized for what he called his "clearly-defined deficiencies" on the football field during the season and for "my father's interactions with the media this season."
Blankenship's father, Ken Blankenship, has spoken out multiple times this season about his son deserving a scholarship, most recently stating that his son's achievements this season "more than qualify him for an athletic scholarship." Ken Blankenship also stated the lack of an athletic scholarship has been a "crushing hardship for his family."
Here's Rodrigo Blankenship's open letter on the matter:
An open letter to #DawgNation, and to anybody else who has felt affected by recent events and news. #GoDawgs #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/VRPiRVNkAp— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) January 6, 2017
Dear Bulldog Nation,
It is of the opinion of many of you that my performance this season has justified that I be placed on scholarship. It is of the opinion of many of you that my performance this season failed to justify a schoalrship. My opinion of whether or not I feel a scholarship is warranted is rather irrelevant, therefore I will not voice my opinion on the matter. Georgia deserves the best players it can possibly find at every position, and in order for this program to regain the national notoriety and respect that it so rightfully deserves, the program demands production from each and every position that is nothing short of impeccable. It is evident Georgia deserved better than what I was able to offer this season, and I would like to apologize for my clearly-defined deficiencies. I would also like to apologize for my father's interactions with the media this season. He acted without my knowledge each time, and each incident was uncalled for.
I have received unwavering encouragement, as well as my fair share of "constructive" criticism from all of you this season, and I hope that I will be fortunate enough to continue to receive support from the best fan base in the nation, as we progress into the offseason and on into the next season. I hope that through this offseason I will develop into the kicker that Georgia expects of me. I love the University of Georgia with everything that I have to offer, and I will continue to grind and work to become the athlete that the team deserves in order to be as successful as possible. I appreciate the love and affection that I have come across throughout the course of this past season, and I hope that I can continue to earn everybody's trust and patronage as we move forward.
Sincerely,
The Kicker
Blankenship made 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts with a long of 49 yards, which included a streak of 10 in a row. Included during his streak of 10 consecutive field goals was the game-winner hit against Kentucky. He was one of two Georgia players named to the All-SEC Freshman team.
Beat out by William Ham to start this season, Blankenship became Georgia's field goal kicker in Week 4 against Mississippi.
Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart told Blankenship that he won't receive a mid-year scholarship. It's still possible Blankenship, who has been a walk-on the past two seasons, could receive one in August if Georgia does not meet the 85-scholarship limit by then.
The Georgia program has not released a statement or responded publicly on this particular matter.
