Georgia adds a graduate transfer punter to football roster

Georgia has turned to the Ivy League to add depth to its special teams.
Columbia punter Cameron Nizialek recently announced that he will transfer and compete his final year of eligibility at Georgia. After redshirting his first year on campus in 2013, Nizialek became Columbia's primary punter in 2014 and held that role over three seasons.
Excited to be playing my final year of eligibility as a graduate student at the University of Georgia! #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/nfh5Wv5DI4— Cameron Nizialek (@CamNizguy) January 2, 2017
Nizialek has quite the leg as he hit nine punts over 50 yards during the 2016. He split time with Columbia's Matthew Panton, with Nizialek the long-range punter and Panton the situational punter. Nizialek averaged a team best 44.8 yards per punt last season with three downed inside the 20. He's had a long of 65 yards in each of the past two seasons.
Due to Ivy League rules, Nizialek is unable to compete a fifth year at Columbia, which is why he's transferring.
Nizialek will certainly add some competition to Georgia's punting group. In 2016, freshman Marshall Long, before his season-ending knee injury, averaged 38.7 yards per punt with a long of 59. Junior Brice Ramsey averaged 34.7 yards per punt with a long of 45.
The last time Georgia had someone recorded over 44 yards per punt in a season was 2013, when Collin Barber averaged 44.1 per attempt. The last time a Georgia punter posted over 45 yards per punt in a season was in 2012, when Drew Butler averaged 48.1 yards per attempt.
Nizialek will not take a scholarship when he arrives to Georgia. Nizialek played high school football at Freedom High School in Chantilly, Virginia.
