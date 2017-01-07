Bulldogs Blog

January 7, 2017 2:16 PM

Georgia, Missouri assessed technicals for fight before halftime

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Things took an ugly turn at the end of the first half between Georgia and Missouri Saturday.

A last-second shot at the buzzer from Missouri did not go in and Georgia forward Yante Maten rebounded it. Missouri guard Jordan Geist ran near the ball and then tried to take the ball away from Maten after the horn had sounded.

A shove, or two, ensued and the next thing anyone knew, both teams' benches were getting into it. While there was certainly some pushing and shoving going on, along with the teams being held back by other coaches.

Upon review, officials issued unsporting technicals to Georgia assistant Kent Davison and Missouri assistant Steve Shields. Neither team shot free throws to start the second half but began it with one team foul each.

