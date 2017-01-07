Second-half surge, thanks to halftime fight, sparks Georgia to win over Missouri

Georgia had just played one of its worst halves of the season as a missed Missouri shot at the first-half buzzer fell into Yante Maten’s hands. There was some wonder as to how the Bulldogs would regroup after a sluggish start to the game.
But then, out of nowhere seemingly, Missouri guard Jordan Geist came running in to take the ball out of Maten’s hands following the buzzer sounding. Maten didn’t relinquish control and the two got tangled into a brief shoving match.
Georgia and Missouri’s benches then became embroiled in a scuffle, with a ton of shoving, pushing back and shouting going on. In the end, unsporting technicals were assessed to Georgia assistant Kent Davison and Missouri assistant Steve Shields for their role in the fight.
And the incident would wind up sparking Georgia to a big second half in a 71-66 victory at Stegeman Coliseum.
Frazier started the second half on fire with six quick points in the first two and a half minutes after the break. Georgia (10-5, 2-1 SEC) used an 11-2 run to gain control on Missouri (5-9, 0-2) over the final 20 minutes.
Frazier, who had two points at the half, finished the game with 16. Similarly, junior forward Yante Maten, who started slow with only six first-half points, put together an impressive second half and ended the game with 17 points.
While Georgia led by eight at one point in the second half, Missouri did fight back to stay in this game. At the 8:13 mark of the second half, forward Jordan Barnett hit a jumper from the left wing to cut Georgia’s lead to 51-49. Missouri’s K.J. Walton then made three of four free throws on consecutive trips to the line to give the Tigers a 52-51 lead. Trailing 54-53 lead a few minutes later, Georgia went on a 12-0 run to put itself in position to record its 10th win of the season.
