Frazier fine after fall, snaps out of cold shooting spell

While Georgia guard J.J. Frazier sustained a hard fall during Georgia’s 69-47 win over Mississippi, he’s going to be just fine.
With less than four minutes to play in the game, Frazier attempted a layup but landed on his side and needed the training staff to tend to him. But after running around for a while on the side, Frazier was going to check back into the game if needed.
Georgia then closed the game out with one final run, which sent the senior back to the bench.
Frazier had one of his better games of the season, scoring 17 points while hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts. Frazier had been on a cold spell of late, making only one of his prior 10 3-point attempts and was shooting only 28 percent from behind the arc before Wednesday’s game.
But based on what he’d seen over the past couple of days, head coach Mark Fox was sure Frazier would break out of the funk with a good shooting night.
“I just knew he would shoot it well (Wednesday),” Fox said. “He did some things, we did some work the last couple of days. I was really confident that if he got a good look at the basket that it was going back in.”
After the game, Frazier received treatment on the injury and was unavailable for interviews. In addition to his 17 points, Frazier also had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Georgia junior forward Yante Maten said it was great to see Frazier snap out of his shooting slump with a big long-range night against the Rebels.
“J.J. is one of the best shooters in the league,” Maten said. “He’s capable of shooting it and he will shoot it. I was happy he made them (Wednesday).”
