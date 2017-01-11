Georgia changes defensive strategy to combat Ole Miss' Saiz

Georgia doesn’t double down on big men too often.
But with a player like Mississippi forward Sebastian Saiz to deal with, head coach Mark Fox figured he’d need to tinker with the game plan just a little bit. Saiz entered the game averaging 15.6 points per game while converting 52.7 percent of his shots.
But during Georgia’s 69-47 win over Mississippi Wednesday, Saiz was held to 3-of-9 shooting from the field for 11 points.
Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide checked Saiz when the Bulldogs were in a man defense, with forward Yante Maten helping to double him. And in Georgia’s zone, the two collapsed on Saiz and made each shot difficult for the big man to take.
The plan worked, with Saiz finding it difficult to put up any easy shots.
“I could probably count on my hand we’ve gone and doubled somebody in the post,” Fox said. “We just don’t do it. But we did it with him because he’s so good. He’s having a great year. At the end of the night, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Maten said the key to defending Saiz was matching his tough style of play in the post.
“We just made sure to match his physicality,” Maten said. “So every time he bumped us, we made sure we held our ground and didn't give him any more room. He’s pretty productive around the rim. We made sure not to give him easy shots.”
Saiz also was only able to bring down three rebounds in 34 minutes of game action. He entered the game averaging 12.1.
Ogbeide said there was definitely an emphasis on playing aggressive against Saiz to prevent him from doing what he has typically done throughout the season.
“It’s always a good thing, especially for us, working on post defense and trying to keep guys covered up,” Ogbeide said. “Coming out strong was a good experience for everybody.”
