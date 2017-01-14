Florida survives overtime challenge from Georgia

Georgia came oh so close to securing a signature win for the season.
Taking No. 23 Florida to overtime Saturday, the Bulldogs gave the Gators every bit of a challenge they could’ve hoped for. But after Florida guard Canyon Barry sank two free throws with 18 seconds to go in the game, Georgia guard J.J. Frazier was unable to hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. Forward John Egbunu was then able to close the game out by making one of two free throws to give the Gators a thrilling 80-76 win at the newly renovated O’Connell Center.
Georgia’s inefficiency from behind the 3-point line cost it in the final moments. Down by three points with less than two minutes to go in overtime, Georgia guards Jordan Harris and J.J. Frazier had wide-open 3-point attempts to try and tie the game on the same possession.
With 24.8 seconds to go in regulation, Florida guard Kasey Hill drove to the hoop following a steal and was fouled by Harris. Hill made the first free throw before missing the second. But the Gators came up with an offensive rebound on the miss from Egbunu, who then missed a follow-up shot. The ball went out of bounds off Georgia, giving the Gators a chance to win.
Hill drove to the hoop with Frazier guarding him. The two were then tangled up and fell to the floor. A blocking foul was called on Frazier and Hill went to the line for a second time. Hill, again, made the first free throw before missing the second. Frazier’s attempt to win the game with a deep shot at the buzzer missed.
Georgia (11-6, 3-2 SEC) was in control for most of the game, although by the slimmest of margins at times. The biggest lead the Bulldogs held in the second half was by eight points, although that didn’t last long. Georgia held a lead for 35:11 of the game.
Florida (14-3, 5-0) got a superb performance from senior guard Canyon Barry, who scored a team-high 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
