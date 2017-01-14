Egbunu's late rebound is one that 'frustrated' Georgia in loss

Georgia appeared to catch a huge break when Florida guard Kasey Hill missed a second free-throw attempt with 24.8 seconds to play in Saturday’s game.
The miss didn’t bounce long either. It was a routine rebound, the kind Georgia was picking up all game. This time, however, Florida forward John Egbunu came up with an offensive rebound. While Egbunu’s put-back did not go in the basket, Georgia was then unable to come up with the ball with it going out of bounds, with the Gators maintaining possession.
From there, Hill would go back to the line and make one of two free throws to tie the game, ultimately sending it to overtime. The Gators would then squeak out an 80-76 victory in the game’s extra period.
That one missed opportunity loomed large once the game ended.
“I was frustrated with the free-throw rebound there late,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “Those plays can happen. We were certainly frustrated with that.”
Egbunu added another offensive rebound in the overtime period, which was aided with Georgia forward Yante Maten fouling out with 3:51 to play in regulation. Otherwise, the Bulldogs had a great game rebounding the basketball, which was an area they figured to have an advantage heading into the game.
Georgia out-rebounded Florida 41-32, with 11 coming on the offensive end. Florida entered Saturday’s game last in the SEC in rebounds (35.4) and finished below its average.
But that one Egbunu rebound turned out to be one of Florida’s biggest plays of the game. It helped the Gators get to overtime and pull out a win over Georgia.
“When we needed the most important rebound we didn’t get it,” Georgia senior guard J.J. Frazier said.
Comments