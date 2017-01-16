Georgia basketball picks up commitment from Hightower

Teshaun Hightower is coming home.
Hightower, a 6-foot-5 combo guard at Baltimore's Mt. Zion Prep, announced he will continue his basketball career at Georgia. Before moving to Baltimore, Hightower attended high school at Collins Hill in Suwanee.
Thank you lord pic.twitter.com/0Tn8QdHpmj— Teshaun Hightower (@TeshaunTh) January 16, 2017
Hightower, considered a three-star prospect, chose the Bulldogs over La Salle and Western Kentucky. N.C. State, Purdue, Oklahoma and Nebraska were also showing interest.
He will be the third player in Georgia's recruiting class of 2017, joining four-star Rayshaun Hammonds and three-star Nicolas Claxton. Both Hammonds and Claxton inked their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period.
Hightower recently took a visit to Georgia on Jan. 3 before committing two weeks later.
Georgia has now filled up the three scholarship spots that will be vacated when seniors J.J. Frazier, Kenny Paul Geno and Houston Kessler leave the team via graduation after the season.
