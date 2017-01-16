Fox on Maten's foul trouble against Florida: 'He can only control part of that'

For Georgia to have an advantage in the final minutes of a close game, it’s imperative for junior forward Yante Maten to be on the court.
In Saturday’s 80-76 overtime loss to Florida, Maten was unable to play the final 8:51 of the game as he fouled out with 3:51 to go in regulation. In a tightly-called game on both ends of the court, which featured a combined 49 fouls, Maten was only able to play a total of 19 minutes but still scored 15 points. The Bulldogs weren’t the same down the stretch and succumbed to a 21-12 run from Florida.
Head coach Mark Fox said Monday that Maten has to do a better job of recognizing certain situations, such as the flow, or lack thereof, of a game.
“He can only control part of that,” Fox said. “He’s got to control what he can control. He has to be mindful of situations and play with great intelligence.”
But who, or what, controls the other part? The answer, without Fox saying it, seemed clear without any additional words.
Maten’s five fouls against Florida all seemed to fall in the debatable category. The first two were judgment-call offensive fouls with Maten was trying to post up. The third came with Maten contesting a 3-pointer from Florida’s Keith Stone, in which he did appear to make contact with Stone's shooting hand. Stone helped sell the foul further with an additional backward movement that didn’t seem to be caused by Maten’s contact.
The fourth foul, Maten was defending the post and got called for a foul without his man having the ball. Maten and Fox both vehemently disagreed with the call. Maten’s fifth came with he and Florida’s Kasey Hill became tangled up while going for a rebound.
So when Fox was asked a follow-up on who also holds control over whether Maten gets in foul trouble or not, he smiled and told the asking reporter, “You’re also well-educated from where you went to school to know the answer.”
“Yante has to play with the understanding of situations,” Fox then added. “The hope is the more experience he gets, he’ll learn how to manage it.”
Fox would only confirm that he sent an inquiry on select calls from the Florida game for the SEC league office to review. He deferred any other comment to the SEC on specifics.
Maten declined to talk specifics about the Florida game but said he has to be smarter when it comes to post play on offense and defense.
When he’s on offense, Maten said can't try to assert his will on defenders too much since referees have been told to monitor physical play inside much more closely. On defense, there have been times in games this season where post defenders just aren’t getting away with as much contact as they have in previous years.
It's a balancing act for big men, who may not have been used to being called for not that much contact down low.
“You can’t do too much except try to sit there, try not to knee him and put two hands on him,” Maten said. “That’s going to be automatic. That’s what they’re looking for, two hands. I just try my best to not foul them and making sure you’re between them and the basket, and get a contest. That’s pretty much what you can do.”
Comments