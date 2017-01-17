Grayson's Williams sets Georgia official visit date

Many highly-regarded recruits will soon put pen to paper and officially prepare to head to college campuses. Before then, Georgia will continue to try and expand its 2017 recruiting class.
They will do so by having South Carolina commit Jamyest Williams on campus for an official visit Jan. 20, The Telegraph has confirmed.
Williams recently said he planned to take a visit to both Georgia and South Carolina.. With a trip to the Gamecocks coming on Jan. 27, the weekend prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 1, the date being set reaffirms his intention to take one last look at Georgia’s program.
“I’ve known these (current Georgia commits) for years,” Williams said. “So I must say that playing at home is always in the back of my mind, even with my commitment already on the table.”
Williams committed to South Carolina on Aug. 27, citing the prestige of Gamecocks’ head coach Will Muschamp and defensive backs coach Tavaris Robinson and their experience in the defensive backfield. But Georgia’s staff offers similar knowledge with defensive backs as both Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker both with a history of playing defensive back at the collegiate level and coaching the position group as well.
The decision for the highly-coveted cornerback will come on Feb. 1, and numerous players already committed to Georgia have stated their vote of confidence in Williams heading to Georgia, both in direct contact with The Telegraph and on social media outlets. The term “flip,” from the Georgia commits, has been frequently alluded to when mentioning Williams.
Williams ranks as the sixth-overall cornerback nationally, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, and played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan 1. The accolades are intertwined with his success on the gridiron, as the 5-foot-9 athlete also presents some versatility. Along with being regarded as a lockdown defender, Williams also collected 108 receiving yards and a touchdown as a senior.
But his greatest asset other than defense that could translate to the collegiate level is on special teams, in which Williams played frequently on Grayson's 2016 GHSA 7A state championship team.
In addition to trying to lure Williams, Georgia will also welcome Nate McBride to campus and be sure to secure his pledge. The Vidalia product committed to the Bulldogs on Dec. 25 and is the second inside linebacker slated to join the program.
McBride ranks as the second-overall inside linebacker nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. In addition to the six early enrollees on campus, Georgia also has 17 committed prospects.
Comments