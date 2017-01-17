Georgia's defense keeps Vanderbilt cold in win

Georgia beat Vanderbilt at its own game.
The Commodores came into Tuesday night’s game as the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team at 39.5 percent for the season. But the Bulldogs were the team that had much better success from behind the arc.
Georgia shot 40 percent from behind the 3-point line in a 76-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores, conversely, had one of their worst nights from long range by converting only 32 percent from downtown. If it weren't for a flurry of late 3-pointers, Vanderbilt's percentage would have been much worse. The Commodores made 10 of 31 3-pointers compared to Georgia's 6-of-15 shooting from long range.
Vanderbilt (8-10, 2-4 SEC) made only one 3-pointer in the first half and didn’t heat up until later in the second half. Vanderbilt guard Riley LaChance did hit a 3 with just over two minutes to play in the game to cut Georgia's lead to 65-60. That was the closest the Commodores would get down the stretch.
Georgia (12-6, 4-2) was also able to hold the advantage in just about every other facet of the game.
The Bulldogs committed only six turnovers to Vanderbilt’s 11. Georgia scored eight second-chance points to Vanderbilt’s five. And while Georgia struggled at the free-throw line by making 22 of 34 free throws, Vanderbilt only converted four of six free throws for the game.
Georgia junior forward Yante Maten led the way with 21 points and made two of his three 3-point attempts. Junior guard Juwan Parker went 5-of-10 from the field and scored a total of 17 points.
