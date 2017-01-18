Maten's ability to hit the 3-pointer a big lift for Georgia offense

Yante Maten got the ball at the top of the key with Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet guarding him. Given the fact Maten’s athleticism allows him to drive with the basketball, Kornet didn’t press him defensively.
Maten then took a quick jab step in, which backed Kornet up a step or two further. From there, it was an easy decision.
“There’s too much space,” Maten said to himself.
Maten took the 3-point attempt and it went in. Later in Georgia’s 76-68 win over Vanderbilt, Maten did the same move with the same result. He made two of his three 3-point attempts en route to a game-high 21 points.
“I really read him,” Maten said. “He was playing halfway in between. I jabbed him and he took a couple of steps back.”
Maten’s ability to shoot the 3-pointer came into focus last season. After missing his first four career 3-point attempts – one as a freshman and three early on as a sophomore – Maten proceeded to hit eight of his next 12 3-point shots during the 2015-16 season.
Maten has taken the 3-ball much more frequently as a junior. He has made 15 of 33 3-point attempts, which is good for a 45.5 shooting percentage from behind the arc. Maten takes most of his long-range jumpers from the top of the key, which is where both of his 3-pointers against Vanderbilt went in.
The ability for Maten to stretch out to the top of the key is beneficial on offense. Generally drawing a power forward to defend him, the floor spreads out to give Maten a lane to drive if he wants. He can also pass and continue the offensive set.
But much like against the Commodores, if the space is there, he’ll lift up and take the shot. It’s an element of Georgia’s offense that has flowed well throughout the season.
“I don’t try to force anything, I let the game come to me,” Maten said. “I thought I could make the shots, so I shot them.”
