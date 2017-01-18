Georgia making use of new indoor practice facility

Georgia's football program didn't have this luxury in the past.
But now that the time has arrived, the Bulldogs are able to use an indoor practice facility for offseason workouts and drills.
The Bulldogs begun workouts this week, with the facility ready to go to host them. Georgia was able to get some walk-through work during Liberty Bowl practices before making the trip to Memphis, Tennessee, for the game. While the temperature has been unseasonably warm of late, the indoor facility should come in handy once the weather resembles winter a little more.
Here's a video the Georgia football program posted on the team using the facility.
Attack the year.#ATD / #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/aPH918htgv— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) January 18, 2017
Georgia is the last football program in the SEC to construct an indoor practice facility, with it costing $30 million to construct. Georgia's athletics program was able to raise the entire amount for the project through fund-raising.
In December, Georgia tight end Jeb Blazevich said he was excited to be able to use the new building for his final year on campus.
“It’s always been talked about but to see it all come to fruition, it’s been awesome,” Blazevich said. “I think we definitely need one. We’re in the SEC. Especially for recruiting, getting through practices. Last year, I saw how it affected us. The year before last year, in specific, it rained a ton. It would rain here a ton and then we’d go somewhere nice, warm and sunny with no clouds in the sky. So it just helps you better prepare for the environment you’re going to get and the kind of atmosphere you’re going to get.”
Comments