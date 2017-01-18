Parker’s ‘old man’s game’ is leading to big results for Georgia’s offense

Some basketball purists may say the mid-range game is a lost art. In today’s era, points are generally scored at the rim or behind the 3-point line. Not a whole lot of basketball players make the effort to carve out a niche from 12-to-18 feet from the basket.
Then there’s Georgia junior guard Juwan Parker, whose bread and butter all year has been from this area on the floor.
In a 76-68 win over Vanderbilt Tuesday evening, Parker tied a career-high with 17 points, which was set just a few days earlier in a heartbreaking loss to Florida. He made a living getting inside the 3-point line before pulling up to shoot. Time and again, the ball fell through the hoop, with Parker hitting five of his 10 shots. One of his makes did come from behind the 3-point line.
Parker hears it from his teammates a good bit about his particular style of basketball. He’s a throwback, someone who plays the game like those in an era not too many in the new school are used to seeing.
"Everybody tells me how I have an old man’s game," Parker said. "I’ve been hearing that since I was 7, 8 years old. Getting back to how I play basketball, an old man’s game is Juwan’s game."
Parker grew up admiring Dwyane Wade, a throwback in his own right who makes a lot of shots from the mid-range level. When practicing in the gym with his father at a younger age, Parker said he’d mimic players such as Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan, with moves designed to get him buckets from that mid-range distance.
Senior guard J.J. Frazier threw another former NBA player’s name when referencing Parker’s play.
"Oh yeah, a Paul Pierce game," Frazier said.
For Georgia, Parker’s old man’s game is coming up huge. Parker has now notched double-digit performances in seven consecutive games.
While Parker is averaging 9.8 points per game for the season, his scoring average in Georgia’s six SEC games has risen to 13.2.
"I think Juwan is a very complete player," Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. "He scores in a variety of ways. He’ll make a lot of mid-range jump shots, 17-foot jump shots. He’ll get an offensive rebound, put it back in. He’ll drive it in. He’s strong enough to finish with contact. He’ll make a 3. I just think he’s obviously comfortable in getting on the court.
"The versatility of his game allows him to be pretty productive. He does have an old man’s game. He’s a little older anyway."
While Parker’s scoring output has significantly improved, he has been taking roughly the same amount of shots all season long. Early on, the buckets simply wouldn’t fall. But for Parker, a lot of that had to do with knocking the rust off from missing a year and a half of basketball due to an Achilles injury.
Fox said Parker was starting to turn the corner in his development as a sophomore when he partially tore his Achilles. The injury didn’t heal as fast as initially believed and Parker was forced to sit out all of the 2015-16 season, which earned him a medical redshirt. Parker still undergoes rehab to ensure everything is fine with his Achilles tendon.
Like a lot of shooters, Parker, a fourth-year junior, had to work his way out of the early-season slump. In six of Georgia’s first 11 games, Parker shot 30 percent or less from the field. Over the past seven games he’s posted a shooting percentage of 47.7 percent.
"I was sorry," Parker said, referring to his early-season start. "It’s getting better. I’m starting to catch a rhythm. I’ll stick to the formula."
Parker is quick to admit he’s found a lot of open looks thanks to his supporting cast. Frazier draws attention from the opposition’s guards and forward Yante Maten, a candidate for SEC Player of the Year, has received frequent double teams down low.
That’s left Parker in one-on-one situations quite a bit.
"I tell him all the time, and no disrespect to anyone else, but I think he has the easiest job on our team," Frazier said. "Yante gets so much attention and I get so much attention. He gets the looks that he wants. Now he’s finally getting into a groove coming off of the Achilles (injury). He’s starting to play well, he’s starting to trust his body, he’s starting to trust his shot. You can tell in his stats."
Parker impressed Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew with his outing Tuesday evening, considering he was able to post those 17 points after appearing near the top of his scouting report.
But Parker’s demeanor on the court also caught Drew’s attention. During the game, Parker dove for a ball near the Vanderbilt bench, to which Drew then helped him off the floor.
"He’s a very physical player but what I enjoyed is that he seems like a great young man," Drew said. "We had a little encounter in front of our bench where he dove on the floor and I helped him up and he was saying, ‘Thank you sir.’ He just seemed like a great young man. He looks like he’s a very valuable part of the team and if he plays like this, he can be a difference in (Georgia’s) season."
Parker has found a groove just as Georgia has picked its play up as a team. After a loss to Oakland, the Bulldogs have won four of its past six games, and nearly upset No. 19 Florida on the road last Saturday.
Parker believes he’s playing his best basketball since arriving to Georgia almost four years ago. Further improvement could also be on the horizon, he believes.
"Everybody can get better," Parker said. "There is no ceiling unless you put a ceiling on yourself."
