Specialist Buce to take unofficial visit to Georgia

Georgia is still deciding whether to bring on another specialist to its 2017 roster.
If it chooses to do so, Greater Atlanta Christian placekicker Brooks Buce may have an chance to join the program. Buce told The Telegraph that he will take an unofficial visit to Georgia on Jan. 28 to get to know the coaching staff further.
Buce said head coach Kirby Smart stopped by GAC on Tuesday and spoke with him about the potential of joining the Bulldogs. It doesn't look like a scholarship would be extended and that it would be a preferred walk-on opportunity.
Buce added that Smart told him he should have a final decision on whether a spot is available for him before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
"He told me that they were trying to figure out their specialist situation," Buce said. "He said there would be a decision before signing day."
As a high school senior, Buce recorded 75 touchbacks on 82 kickoffs, which ranked No. 1 in the state of Georgia in 2016. Buce made 12 of 20 field goals with a long of 54 yards and averaged 39.5 yards per punt.
Georgia may have an opening for another specialist with placekicker William Ham deciding to leave the program. This offseason, the Bulldogs have also accepted Columbia graduate transfer punter Cameron Nizialek as a walk-on.
Buce holds scholarship offers from Navy, Army, Air Force and Mercer, along with some Division II programs as well.
As of now, Buce plans to announce his college destination on National Signing Day. But if Smart comes through with an open spot for Buce before Feb. 1, that could change things.
"If I hear a few days before signing day then I will most likely announce then but I'm not positive on that," Buce said.
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
