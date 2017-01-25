Georgia baseball to host SunTrust Park's first public event

Georgia's baseball team will be the first to host a game at SunTrust Park in front of the public.
In the first public event at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium, Georgia will close out its SEC series against Missouri on Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. The Braves are moving to SunTrust Park, located in Cobb County, after spending 20 years in Atlanta at Turner Field.
“Our players and staff are very excited to have this unique opportunity to play the first game open to the public at SunTrust Park,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We are looking forward to seeing the Bulldog Nation fill up the seats with Red and Black. I would like to thank the Atlanta Braves organization, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Southeastern Conference for making this possible.”
Georgia will host Missouri at Foley Field the first two games of the series on April 6 and 7.
The Diamond Dogs will also face Georgia Tech at SunTrust Park on May 9 at 7 p.m. Georgia will begin its baseball season on Feb. 17 at home against College of Charleston.
The Braves open their 2017 season on the road with trips to play the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins before hosting their first home series. That series will begin on April 14 against the San Diego Padres.
Proceeds for this game will be donated to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. To purchase tickets for the game, visit this Children's Healthcare of Atlanta website.
