Murchison shows significant interest in Georgia ahead of decision

With National Signing Day a week away, Georgia is set to battle Mississippi for a junior college prospect who has potential for immediate impact.
Larrell Murchison is a sophomore out of Louisburg College, a small NJCAA institution just north of Raleigh, North Carolina. After impressing on the smaller stage, Murchison is looking to take his talents at defensive end to the next level.
Murchison is currently committed to Mississippi, but Georgia has brought itself in the discussion despite it being fairly late in the recruiting process. The Bulldogs invited Murchison to campus on Jan. 20 without holding a scholarship offer, but he was awarded one on his way out and is now mulling his options.
"Receiving an offer really was an honor," Murchison said. "I have a lot of thinking to do about the situation and praying that I make the right decision."
Murchison took the visit with a group of committed prospects and priority targets, and came away impressed with the campus and the coaching staff. Now comes the tough call for 6-foot-4 the Bulldogs’ latest target, and Murchison said that it’s 50-50 between staying honored to his Ole Miss commitment – which was made only three weeks ago – or heading to Athens as the team’s second junior college addition in 2017.
The first JUCO prospect to commit to Georgia’s class of 2017 is offensive lineman D’Marcus Hayes, who enrolled early and is on campus.
Georgia will keep in pursuit of Murchison prior to his Jan. 27 visit to Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs will send defensive line coach Tracy Rocker to Louisburg for an in-home visit Thursday. Georgia will look to put itself in the lead before the trip to Oxford is made.
"I need Georgia to continue to let me know where I fit and let me know about the opportunity that could come," Murchison said.
The Bulldogs currently have two defensive ends committed to the program in Malik Herring on the strong side and Robert Beal on the weak side. Murchison, ranked as the 10th-overall strong-side JUCO defensive end nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, seems to believe an opportunity lies ahead and Georgia’s staff has reiterated that to him.
Georgia’s official visit experience is a comprehensive one, including visits to the facilities, Sanford Stadium and one-on-one dialogue with the coaching staff. Murchison indicated that he was treated well by the Bulldogs’ staff and that Ole Miss will have to match that by showing a likeable environment in Oxford.
On the official visit, Murchison said that there were multiple committed prospects that were trying to lure him to the program, and one of the words of praise came from a defensive lineman who is also unsure on his pledge.
"Devonte Wyatt told me that Georgia felt like home and that there were good things going on in Athens," Murchison said.
Wyatt has recently shown interest in potentially flipping back to his previous commitment at South Carolina.
These series of events lead to Murchison signing the National Letter of Intent on Feb.1, which is this year’s date for National Signing Day. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., according to Louisburg head coach Trevor Highfield. As Murchison advances to the Division I level, Highfield speaks highly of his character.
"Larrell Murchison is a tremendous young man," Highfield said. "We are extremely fortunate to have had the privilege to coach him over the past two years. We are excited about the opportunities Larrell has created through his hard work and determination."
