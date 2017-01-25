Bulldogs Blog

January 25, 2017 9:57 PM

Fox ejected from Georgia's game against Alabama

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

That certainly escalated quickly.

After freshman guard Jordan Harris was whistled for a carrying violation with 1:59 left to go in the first half. That sent Georgia head coach Mark Fox into a tizzy as he ran onto the court to argue with the officiating crew. Promptly signaled with one technical foul, he then received another after he continued to argue.

Fox was held back by his assistants and eventually left the court.

At the time of the two technicals, Georgia trailed Alabama 32-24. Alabama freshman Braxton Key then made three of the four free throws, with Alabama retaining possession. Corban Collins followed the free throws with a made 3-pointer from the corner to give the Crimson Tide a six-point possession and a 14-point lead.

Alabama, the league's worst offensive team at 68.3 points per game, held a 41-27 lead at halftime, with Collins hitting another 3-pointer at the buzzer.

