Georgia offers Buce spot on roster

Brooks Buce got the news he's long been waiting to hear.
Following a one-day unofficial visit to Georgia Wednesday, the Greater Atlanta Christian place-kicker received an offer to join the football program. Buce told The Telegraph it will be as a preferred walk-on.
Buce grew up a Georgia fan and had hoped to receive an offer of some sort.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Georgia! #godawgs pic.twitter.com/HM9TBR9R65— Brooks Buce (@brooksbuce) January 26, 2017
As a high school senior, Buce recorded 75 touchbacks on 82 kickoffs, which ranked No. 1 in the state of Georgia in 2016. Buce made 12 of 20 field goals with a long of 54 yards and averaged 39.5 yards per punt.
Buce rescheduled his Georgia visit for Wednesday after receiving a scholarship offer from Richmond. Originally planned to see the Georgia campus Friday, Buce will travel to Richmond then instead.
With William Ham deciding to leave the football team, a specialist position opened up on the roster. The Bulldogs have also accepted Columbia graduate transfer punter Cameron Nizialek as a walk-on.
Along with Richmond, Buce holds scholarship offers from Navy, Army, Air Force, Mercer, as well as some Division II programs as well.
As of now, Buce plans to announce his college destination on National Signing Day. But Buce has previously mentioned a Georgia offer of any kind could potentially change the decision timeline.
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
