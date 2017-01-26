Following blowout defeat to Alabama, Fox hopes UGA responds accordingly

Mark Fox has argued calls with officials plenty of times. It usually doesn’t erupt into what was seen Wednesday night during the first half of Georgia’s 80-60 loss to Alabama.
Fox was upset following a carrying violation called on Georgia guard Jordan Harris at the 1:59 mark of the opening period. Fox berated the official who made the call and was assessed two quick technical fouls. Fox was subsequently ejected from the game.
The last time Fox was ejected in a game came in a 2012 loss against Tennessee.
“I haven’t had a technical foul all year until (Wednesday) night,” Fox said during Thursday's SEC coaches teleconference. “But obviously I earned those two and they got those calls correct.”
Fox watched the remainder of the game in the locker room with former Georgia women’s basketball coach Andy Landers. It has been a tough four-game stretch for Georgia, which culminated in the blowout loss to Alabama.
First, it was a missed opportunity at Florida, with Georgia losing to the Gators in overtime after leading for over 35 minutes. Following a win over Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs blew a nine-point lead at Texas A&M in the final two minutes and were victims of a clock controversy.
Then, Wednesday’s game happened, with a team averaging only 68.3 points dropping 80 on Georgia’s home floor.
“We did not respond well after College Station,” Fox said. “Again, our mental approach to the game (Wednesday) – again, I don’t want to take anything away from Alabama because they played well. But we have to have a better response to a situation like that.”
Fox doesn’t think Wednesday’s ejection will be a distraction to his players. More than anything, he just hopes his team will respond more appropriately to similar challenges better than it did against Alabama.
“You’re going to have some tough things happen to you in life,” Fox said. “We have to learn how to deal with adversity as a team so we can have that skill going forward in life. You’re going to have some curveballs thrown at you that don’t break your way. It’s how you respond after that, that determines your outcome.”
