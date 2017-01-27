Georgia to introduce early-enrollees at Saturday's basketball game against Texas

Georgia will introduce its six early-enrollee football players to fans during Saturday's basketball game against Texas, the program announced in a tweet.
Quarterback Jake Fromm, safety Richard LeCounte III, offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes, defensive back Deangelo Gibbs, linebacker Monty Rice and receiver Jeremiah Holloman, the six players in Georgia's football class of 2017 who are already on campus, will be present for the game at Stegeman Coliseum.
Both Fromm and Gibbs took part in a banquet hosted by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta in Tucker Thursday evening, which was the first time they've spoken to reporters since arriving to Georgia.
So far, Fromm said he's enjoyed his time in Athens from the workouts to interacting with people around town.
"The people are great," Fromm said. "Everywhere you go you see a smile on someone’s face, ready to greet you and ready to help you out when you need it."
Georgia's basketball team will hope to snap a two game losing streak, along with losing three of its past four games, against the Longhorns. The matchup offers a break in conference play and is a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game is scheduled to tip off 4 p.m and will be televised by ESPN.
This is the second year in a row the Bulldogs have pulled off a football appearance at a basketball game. A year ago against Arkansas, Georgia trotted out head coach Kirby Smart to deliver a speech to the fans in attendance. That was the first time he advocated to fill Sanford Stadium with 93,000 fans for the 2016 G-Day spring game, to which ended up happening.
The six early-enrollees have been on campus since early January and have taken part in strength and conditioning workouts. They've also been doing some football study on their own time with each other.
"We’ve been doing a lot of defensive assignment and alignment, and just trying to figure out what the defense is doing before we ever snap the ball," Fromm said. "We’re trying to get things figured out and terminology set. We’re learning a lot about defenses right now."
