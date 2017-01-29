Class of 2019 recruit Nolan Smith announces commitment to Georgia

Georgia picked up the second member in its class of 2019.
Calvary Day School (Savannah) defensive lineman Nolan Smith announced a verbal commitment to the Bulldogs early Sunday evening. While Smith said he's committed to Georgia, he did write on his Twitter page that his "recruitment will still be open to all schools."
first but not the last pic.twitter.com/IsBhbzB1yg— Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) January 29, 2017
In addition to Georgia, Smith also holds offers from Alabama, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. Smith is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com.
Smith joined North Murray (Chatsworth) offensive lineman Luke Griffin in the Bulldogs' class of 2019.
Smith recently told The Telegraph that Georgia was an early leader.
"Georgia believed in me because it was the first team to offer and help at a camp," Smith said. "Georgia is my home."
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
