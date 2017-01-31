Tickets go on sale next week for Smart's return to Macon Touchdown Club's jamboree

Tickets will soon go on sale for the Macon Touchdown Club's annual jamboree, which will once again feature Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as the keynote speaker.
Tickets will be on sale beginning on Monday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the event. The jamboree will take place on Monday, Feb. 13. at the Methodist Home on Pierce Avenue, which is where the annual fall meetings take place. The cost for a ticket will be $40, with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. before the keynote address.
In addition to Smart's appearance, the Macon Touchdown Club will honor its Super Seven Players of the Year. Other honors include the Ortho Georgia Back and Lineman, Special Teams Player of the Year, the Bobby Gene Sanders Scholar Athlete winners and the local and state coaches of the year.
Smart was the keynote speaker at last year's jamboree and joked how if he didn't win enough games he wouldn't be brought back.
“I’m on a honeymoon, right?” Smart said last year. “You see that standing ovation. You think if I don’t win enough games next year, they won’t even invite me back. Coach (Jim) McElwain or coach (Butch) Jones will be here.”
Smart led Georgia to a 8-5 record in his first year on the job, although he's set to bring in a top-three recruiting class.
At last year's jamboree, Smart told the story of when he was an assistant coach at Alabama and visited the New England Patriots for new ideas. The biggest takeaway Smart got from the Patriots' organization was the phrase, "Do Your Job," which is a big focal point at the NFL power.
Smart also took various questions from the audience about the football program.
Those interested in purchasing tickets to the Macon Touchdown Club's annual jamboree can contact Russell Deese at 478-550-0524.
