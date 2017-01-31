Poole on UGA’s most underrated commit: ‘He’s going to put up record-breaking numbers’

Georgia is set to sign a top-three recruiting class nationally, which will go down as one of the best in program history.
As a result, most of the recruits set to sign are of the high-profile variety. Only three of Georgia’s 23 commitments are considered three-star prospects. And even then, all three of those players – offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, inside linebacker Monty Rice and receiver Matt Landers – were offered by other bigger-name Power 5 teams.
Therefore, no one committed in Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class is who anyone would consider a true sleeper.
Even so, some players are talked about more than others. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, safety Richard LeCounte III, quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift have generated plenty of buzz during the recruiting process and are considered the cornerstones of this year’s class.
Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Andrew Thomas are ranked in the top 100. A lot of Georgia fans were excited when Tray Bishop pledged to the Bulldogs, given his versatility as an athlete.
But one member of Georgia’s class of 2017 said there is a player who deserves more attention.
Cornerback William Poole, who committed to Georgia on April 16, 2016, offered up a receiver as the most underrated player of the incoming freshman class.
"I think Trey Blount is going to be a great receiver for the University of Georgia," Poole said. "I think he’s going to put up record-breaking numbers. He’s a guy I’ve competed against for multiple years. I know what he can do on the field. He’s not really under the radar, but he’s under the radar at the same time. I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level."
Blount pledged to Georgia on May 1, 2016 and is considered a four-star recruit. Why Poole thinks Blount is unheralded may have more to do with his counterparts in Georgia’s class than his ability.
Of Georgia’s 19 four- and five-star prospects entering their first year of college, 18 are in the 247Sports.com composite’s national top 275. Blount is the only four-star not included in that group as he holds a No. 322 ranking.
But Poole said Blount is one of the better receivers he’s ever faced, which has him optimistic about the Pace Academy star’s future at Georgia.
"He’s such a great route runner," Poole said. "He runs some of the smoothest routes I’ve seen on the high school level."
With receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia’s leading receiver in 2016, bypassing his senior season for the NFL draft, there will be a chance for a bevy of receivers to vie for more work in the passing game.
Blount said one way he’ll get better is to face good cornerbacks in practice, which will include Poole. Gracious for what Poole had to say, Blount said he’s ready to compete once everyone is on campus.
"I have a lot of respect for William, I'm a fan of his game," Blount said. "I really appreciate him and what he said. We'll have a lot of battles throughout our years at Georgia and that's ultimately going to make us better. This also fuels the fire inside me because I have a lot of doubt and negativity against me."
