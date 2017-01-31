Georgia staves off South Carolina as Wyatt sticks to commitment

It was almost guaranteed that Georgia would have a successful signing day, although the possibility existed for one of its four-star commitments to flip to an SEC rival.
Devonte Wyatt, a defensive tackle out of Towers, switched his pledge to Georgia only two months after committing to South Carolina. But as the final decision loomed, Wyatt stated that it was a 50-50 split between the two schools, with Florida emerging into the conversation following a final official visit to Gainesville taken with his family.
Luckily for Georgia’s staff, he stuck to his pledge and made it public less than 24 hours before signing his National Letter of Intent, as was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
"It came down to the wire for Devonte," Towers head coach Brian Montgomery said. "He went to Georgia because he felt like that was the best fit for him, and it was his dream school.
The reports swirled around Georgia and South Carolina, with Florida being the third-place contender. Montgomery refutes that claim and indicated that it had been an even race between the three teams.
The Gators had emerged to the point that Wyatt’s parents had stated a desire for him to head to Florida after being impressed on their trip. While a tough decision for Wyatt, with multiple groups of people trying to convince him to lean a certain way, Montgomery was able to assist him through the clutter.
"I was just there to lay everything out for him and made sure he blocked out any outside distraction," Montgomery said. "I wanted to make sure that he made the best choice for him, which he did.”
The tough moment for Wyatt came when he had to call South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and Florida head coach Jim McIlwain to inform them that their programs wouldn’t receive his services.
"Each program thought they could really have him," Montgomery said. "Many people forget about Florida, but each school was disappointed because they all thought there was a legitimate opportunity."
Wyatt was recently updated to a four-star recruit by the 247Sports.com composite, and ranks as the 16th-overall defensive tackle prospect.
"Devonte is very athletic and has the size to make an immediate difference," he said. "Once he gets stronger and faster, I think he’ll have a great impact in the SEC."
Georges praises Georgia after commitment
With the focus being on the 2017 recruiting class ahead of Wednesday’s signing festivities, a 2018 prospect provided another surge of excitement amongst Georgia’s fan base by announcing his pledge on Tuesday.
Donovan Georges, an inside linebacker out of Champagnat Catholic School (Hialeah, Fla.), decided to commit to the Bulldogs after frequent communication with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach James Coley.
"I asked the opinion of my coaches and family, and we were all on the same page," Georges said. "I like the defensive scheme and the way that Georgia attacks as its similar to what we do in high school. I really like to surround myself with good people and I really feel like these are great people."
Georges is the third pledge for the 2018 class, joining offensive lineman Max Wray and outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The class will try and follow the success of the 2017 class, which is slated to rank in the top three nationally.
The Bulldogs have their eyes set on some of the top-tier talent, including five-star running back Zamir White, Peach County product Kearis Jackson and others who took a trip to Athens for an unofficial visit this past weekend. Wray seems to be the early leader of the class, and Georges is confident of the class’ potential.
"I think the class can grow by continuing to recruit great football players," Georges said. "It doesn’t matter about the star ratings or size. Good teams win with good players."
The Florida product is rated as a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports.com composite, and is ranked as the 15th-overall inside linebacker.
Georges also held 12 offers, including three SEC schools: Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Georges decided to stay within close proximity to home, but also chose to play with the Bulldogs due to the future outlook of the program.
"The type of people within Georgia’s facility are good people, and I attract to people who hold the same family values as myself."
While Georges has a long way to go before signing, he’s anticipating that moment.
"I’m very excited. I know it’s a year away but I feel like I’m already a part of the family," Georges said.
