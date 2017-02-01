Georgia football National Signing Day live blog

8:13 a.m.: Right after Georgia announced Andrew Thomas' NLI, his Pace Academy teammate, receiver Trey Blount, was announced as a signee. That means five of Georgia's letters-of-intent are now in.
8:12 a.m.: Pace Academy offensive lineman Andrew Thomas has faxed his national letter-of-intent in. Thomas is a part of quite possibly the best offensive line class in the country and is the first lineman who isn't an early-enrollee to send his paperwork in.
7:52 a.m.: The third letter-of-intent to come through is from Hapeville Charter cornerback William Poole. A 6-foot, 181-pound cornerback, Poole has been committed to Georgia since last year's G-Day game.
7:49 a.m.: Georgia's first two letters-of-intent are in and they come by the way of Pennsylvania. Receiver Mark Webb Jr. and running back D'Andre Swift have faxed their letters in. Swift was seen as someone who hadn't wavered but Penn State made a strong push on Webb late. The Bulldogs are certainly happy Webb decided to stay.
7:48 a.m.: Welcome to The Telegraph's live blog for National Signing Day, coming to you from Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens. Here, you can find the latest with which Georgia recruits have signed their national letters-of-intent and which ones are down to a final decision. To find out what to expect, check out Brandon Sudge's preview written Tuesday.
