February 1, 2017 8:15 AM

Stokes commits to UGA over Ole Miss

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

It's not a surprise but it wasn't necessarily expected.

Georgia picked up its first uncommitted prospect of the day after Eastside (Covington) cornerback Eric Stokes announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. Stokes picked Georgia over Mississippi, who had long been trending for the young corner.

Stokes is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, but is an absolute burner. He's been timed at 10.4 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Stokes visited Georgia the weekend of Jan. 20 and followed that up with a visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 27. Stokes also held offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Florida and LSU, among others.

