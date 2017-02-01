Bulldogs Blog

February 1, 2017 8:40 AM

Georgia adds Speed to cornerback group

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Before the 9 a.m. hour hit, Georgia picked up a second cornerback commit who was previously undecided.

Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Florida) cornerback Ameer Speed announced early Wednesday morning that he will attend Georgia to continue his college football career. Speed chose the Bulldogs over Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan State and Oregon.

Speed fits the mold of the bigger cornerbacks head coach Kirby Smart wants to implement on defense. Speed checks in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He's considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite, and is the 41st-ranked cornerback in the country.

Speed was among those who visited Georgia on Jan. 20 and came away impressed enough to ultimately commit to the Bulldogs. Speed was considered a one-time Virginia Tech lean.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos