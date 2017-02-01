Williams sticks with South Carolina commitment over Georgia

Georgia seemed to be oh-so-close to be adding one of its hometown natives, but Jamyest Williams opted to stick with his original pledge and the Gamecocks prevailed.
The highly-acclaimed cornerback prospect ended his close recruiting battle on Wednesday as he opted to don the garnet cap and stay true to his pledge, opting to forgo the opportunity to play with his high school teammate Deangelo Gibbs in Athens.
Williams’ option to provide an opening to his recruitment began on Jan. 2, when he told The Telegraph that he would take a visit to Georgia while still remaining “100 percent” committed to South Carolina. But the Gamecocks got the last chance to convince Williams to stick with his commitment, as his last official visit came on Jan. 27.
Gamecocks’ outside linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams hosted the coveted 2017 recruit, and Williams told the state that it was a 50-50 split between Georgia and South Carolina.
Nonetheless, Williams’ relationships with Will Muschamp and South Carolina defensive backs coach Tavaris Robinson prevailed.
While Georgia had its sight set on the services of Williams, the signing day haul includes two other defensive backs: Eric Stokes Jr. and Ameer Speed.
Williams is the third cornerback signee for the Gamecocks, joining Travyn Jackson and junior college product KeiseanNixon.
