Bulldogs Blog

February 1, 2017 3:17 PM

Wofford transfer Marvin announces he's accepted scholarship to kick at Georgia

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia will apparently have a place-kicker on scholarship in 2017.

David Marvin, who has spent his previous collegiate years at Wofford, announced he has accepted a scholarship to attend Georgia as a graduate transfer. He'll have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Marvin has some impressive statistics to his name. He made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts in 2016 with a long of 57 yards, which he hit twice during the season. In fact, Marvin hit five of seven field goals of over 50 yards. He's also a punter, who hit a long of 67 yards during the 2016 season.

Marvin hit 37 touchbacks and made 41 of 42 extra points.

Marvin will seemingly compete with place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who started Georgia's final 10 games and went 14-of-18 on field goals.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos