Wofford transfer Marvin announces he's accepted scholarship to kick at Georgia

Georgia will apparently have a place-kicker on scholarship in 2017.
David Marvin, who has spent his previous collegiate years at Wofford, announced he has accepted a scholarship to attend Georgia as a graduate transfer. He'll have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Honored to announce I've accepted a full scholarship to kick at UGA for my final year. Can't wait to play between the hedges. #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/xVQ8p3MDTc— David Marvin (@DavidMarvin4) February 1, 2017
Marvin has some impressive statistics to his name. He made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts in 2016 with a long of 57 yards, which he hit twice during the season. In fact, Marvin hit five of seven field goals of over 50 yards. He's also a punter, who hit a long of 67 yards during the 2016 season.
Marvin hit 37 touchbacks and made 41 of 42 extra points.
Marvin will seemingly compete with place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who started Georgia's final 10 games and went 14-of-18 on field goals.
