Maten named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award final watch list

Georgia forward Yante Maten is one of 10 finalists on the final watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
Maten, a 6-foot-8 and 240-pound junior from Pontiac, Michigan, is averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. Originally up for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award during the preseason, the Naismith College Basketball Hall of Fame moved Maten to the center category.
Maten has been a scoring machine for the Bulldogs this season, totaling 20 or more points nine times and 30 or more points three times.
Maten is up for the award along with Eric Mika (BYU), Taco Fall (Central Florida), Justin Patton (Creighton), Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga), Tim Kempton (Lehigh), Jock Landale (Saint Mary’s), Thomas Welsh (UCLA), Josh Hawkinson (Washington State) and Ethan Happ (Wisconsin).
The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be presented at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 7.
