Frazier plays the role of journalist to ask Maten about being on final Abdul-Jabbar watch list

Yante Maten answered a couple of questions with the local media on a Georgia basketball teleconference when a familiar voice chimed in.
"Yante, this is J.J. Frazier. I was wondering, how does it feel to be a national finalist for centers?"
Maten chuckled, as did the beat writers participating on the call.
Frazier hopped on after asking a team representative monitoring the call on a separate phone if he could ask a question. It got some laughs and a good response from Maten, who was one of 10 finalists named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award on Friday.
"It's an honor, really," Maten said. "I'm just trying to play my best every game and God's been blessing me with things like that. Thanks J.J."
With that, Maten got a couple of related follow-ups. First, does he even consider himself a center, considering he's listed as a forward and stretches out to play the high post at times? After all, how many centers stretch out to hit 18 of 37 3-point attempts through two-thirds of a season?
In addition, Maten began the year on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.
"I consider myself a basketball play, I'll just put it like that," Maten said. "Whatever they want to try and put my game in, that's really up to them. I just play basketball how I play basketball."
And that led to this follow-up, about the future of his game. With how he's evolved as a player -- from a low-post scorer to someone who can play the low block, high post and shoot 3s -- what kind of game does he ultimately want to have at the next level?
"Right now, I'm just mainly focused on college basketball," Maten said. "But I'm trying to keep getting better, like every basketball player should try to keep getting better -- dribbling, shooting, being more efficient from the field, getting more rebounds. My main focus right now is playing better defense. I'm just trying to keep getting better overall, in general. But those are a couple of my key places I'm trying to get better at."
