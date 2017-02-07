Florida coasts to victory over Georgia

Georgia needs a miracle now.
Needing a win over a quality opponent to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, the Bulldogs were unable to get the job done against No. 17 Florida. The Gators pulled away in the second half and earned a regular-season sweep over the Bulldogs with a 72-60 victory.
Florida (19-5, 9-2 SEC) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half thanks to a hot-shooting start. But with less than nine minutes to go in the opening period, the Bulldogs (13-11, 4-7) put together a 15-0 run to pull within 30-29 at the 5:40 mark. Two minutes later, Georgia found itself tied and feeling good about itself once again.
But that’s as close as Georgia would get to retaking a lead, which it only held for 1:49 of the game in the opening five minutes.
In the second half, Florida would eventually pull away, handing the Bulldogs their third consecutive loss.
Georgia was paced by junior forward Yante Maten, who finished with 19 points.
